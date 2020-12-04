Nigerians React As Amotekun Kicks Against Indecent Dressing, Bad Language

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement credited to the Osun State commandant of the Amotekun security outfit, Amitolu Shittu, that the agency would not tolerate indecent dressing and bastardizing of Yoruba language by the youths, has set the social media blaze.

According to Shittu, when the outfit begins full operation in March 2021, it will clampdown on youths who dress indecently since the Nigerian constitution does not give them the license to appear naked or indulge in speaking incorrect Yoruba language.

This development has sparked reactions on social media as Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to berate the group saying that was not the primary aim, they were set up for.

African Examiner captures some of their views below:

Premier@SodiqTade writes: “The only Amotekun Leader I know.”

Femi Ola-Olu@Femiolaolu1 writes: “Beginning of your end. Is Amotekun a moral or language police?”

Folarin O. John@Johnboscho writes: “Abi #Amotekun wanna enter cage ni!? Sack the commandant ASAP.”

Cryptic Critic@CriticCryptic writes: “The South West governors are telling us they wasted money to buy buses and Uniforms , and cause unnecessary noise on the news and social media just for Amotekun to be arresting people for indecent dressing.”

The Political Bishop@De_convener writes: “Was Amotekun created to check indescent dressing?. One thing with Nigeria is that while trying to solve a problem we always end up creating a greater one.”

Man of Letters.@Letter_to_Jack writes: “From the look of things, Amotekun will be worse than SARS and we will regret empowering a group of directionless and archaic people with the law 5 years from now.”

Hafeez | Akanni of Ogun State @TheReal_Hafeez writes: “Alaye Commander Don’t give AMOTEKUN a bad tag. They’ve nothing to do with dressing and language.”

