Nigerians React As Hushpuppi Allegedly Commits $400k Fraud Inside US Prison

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that an alleged scammer, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, allegedly committed $400k while in prison has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that Hushpuppi was arrested by the FBI for alleged fraud. He has been in detention ever since his arrest.

However, the news that the alleged internet fraudster has committed a $400k fraud while in detention has sparked social media reactions.

According to reports, Hushpuppi got the charges after documents before the United States District Court of California.

In the court document, US prosecutors highlighted that inmates are allowed access to phone calls, video calls, the internet, and computers but with limited usage and they are not monitored since they have right to their privacy. Hushpuppi got access to this privilege like other inmates.

The statement partly read: “However, between 28th Jan and 4th Mar 2022, security officers at the US Federal correctional facility, observed more usage of the internet by Hushpuppi. Knowing that Hushpuppi was arrested for internet related crimes, they obtained a warrant to record Hushpuppi activities. A dedicated system was set up for him and his activities were recorded for 7 days.

“It was found that Hushpuppi was actively buying EIP debit cards from an underground cyber- criminal marketplace called StimulusCard (“https://stimuluscard.com/”). While being recorded, Hushpuppi bought a total of 58 EIP debit cards with a total value of $429,800 on the site and laundered the money through one AJ.”

Reacting, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to express their views concerning the matter. African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

DREYLO writes: “Can we now agree Hushpuppi is arguably the greatest Fraudster of our generation? Cus what he does can only be seen in movies. Nigerian made lacasa de papel.”

Tife writes: “Na this same Hushpuppi dem wan dey compare with that Tinder Swindler guy? Lmaoo.”

DR.PENKING™ writes: “Hushpuppi scammed the United States government inside a United States Prison in the United States soil using United States-provided computers and United States WiFi . Will probably pass in history as one of the most dare-devil criminals who have ever lived.”

Dr. Dípò Awójídé writes: “Hushpuppi has reportedly committed a $400K fraud from prison. Ramon Abbas will be away for long.”

oyèmykke writes: “Oh btw i didn’t forget to remind them that Hushpuppi was just a scapegoat. There were other Chinese, Asians & Europeans fraudstars that got caught with more but we hear less about. Yep! I said it.”

BASH-AAR writes: “I dey behind bars no mean say I no go still make bars”

JJ. Omojuwa writes: “The legend of Hushpuppi continues. $400k from prison. Simon Leviev wouldn’t qualify as an apprentice under this guy.”

A$AP Lerry writes: “Them throw you inside prison for fraud and you still get mind dey run another fraud inside US prison?? Nah, Where are those that compared Hushpuppi with that Simon guy??”

Àgbà Akin writes: “Hushpuppi is a generational embarrassment, he’s an unrepentant fraudster, a sham, and the world should know he doesn’t represent Nigerian youths. Bro, you’re in prison and still running scam behind solitary confinement. Think it’s deserved if he gets life!”