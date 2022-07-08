W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING) : Tinubu Flys Back To Nigeria

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, July 8th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is on his way back to the country.

African Examiner reports Tinubu travelled to France on June 27 for “important meetings”.

“He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings. The APC standard-bearer is expected back in the country shortly,” his Chief Press Secretary Tunde Rahman said on the eve of his departure.



While in France, billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, paid a visit to Tinubu, tipping the APC national leader to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun also visited Tinubu in France.

On Friday evening, Tinubu on his verified social media platforms shared a video with the caption: “Heading home… #CityBoy”.

