(BREAKING) : Tinubu Flys Back To Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is on his way back to the country.

African Examiner reports Tinubu travelled to France on June 27 for “important meetings”.

“He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings. The APC standard-bearer is expected back in the country shortly,” his Chief Press Secretary Tunde Rahman said on the eve of his departure.

While in France, billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, paid a visit to Tinubu, tipping the APC national leader to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun also visited Tinubu in France.

On Friday evening, Tinubu on his verified social media platforms shared a video with the caption: “Heading home… #CityBoy”.