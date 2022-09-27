Pat Utomi Dare’s Bola Tinubu To Go For Medical Test And Publicize Result

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The interview of political economist and Labour Party chieftain, Pat Utomi dared the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to go for medical checkup and make the result public, has sparked reactions from some Nigerians.

African Examiner writes that Utomi was a guest on Channels Television’s “politics Today” and he stated that the former Lagos State governor is not medically fit to be the president of the country.

“Physically, you can see he is ailing. Let’s not kid ourselves. Let’s be honest,” he said in the show.

Utomi rejected the claims by the APC that Tinubu is fit, stating that “American presidents go through medicals.

“Let him (Tinubu) go through medicals with Nigerian doctors and make it (result) public.”

“Our country has suffered so much from having ailing leaders.

Pat Utomi views have continued to spark social media reactions; African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts as seen on Twitter below:

@tru kyng writes : I had goosebumps listening to Prof Pat Utomi speak to Seun this evening. The passion in his voice! He genuinely cares for the future of Nigeria. We must get it right. We must deliver Obi-Datti President Olusegun Obasanjo National Grid Alimosho Rufai Senior Advocate of Nonsense.”

@HiikyaaTor writes: “This is the type of intellectual Interview you want to watch! Seun became a student under prof Pat Utomi & forgot time is up! I enjoyed every calm and intelligent response from Prof! How can you ask a man who was CEO of a bank in his 30’s of track record? I can listen over and over.”

@izukingsolomon writes: “Pat Utomi on channels tv said what we all know. Emilokan is medically unfit to be the next president of Nigeria. If Nigerians ignore this fact we will have ourselves to blame.”

@edet_inah writes: “We must be a cursed people, to even have the thought of another unfit President,. after all we’ve been through. Pat Utomi said it all Enough is enough.”

@Siimonn_ writes: “Prof Pat Utomi, a man of principles, you would always find him on the side of truth!”

@winterbreeze_1 writes: “Hearing Prof Pat Utomi speak at politics today, tells you how easy it can be to sell PETER OBI on an issue based discussion, unlike Senior Advocate of …… and Sen Dino & FFK who will almost fight with the TV presenter at one question. #Obidatti023 Notherneldersforum.”

@iam_Daposh writes: “Pat Utomi and Tinubu are very good friends. Pat has said that Tinubu is unfit to be president but someone who depends on 100 naira recharge card free data is insulting Pat Utomi. No be juju be that?”

@dollamanhenry writes: “@fkeyamo Did you listen to Prof Pat Utomi this night on channels Mr stomach lawyer?? Now, that’s how responsible, intellectuals oozing class talk u know. Not you, a so-called SAN talking like a tout, a hooligan in the name of defending a funny mandate.”

@OlisaNwosu writes: “Pat #Utomi talks with the slow, deliberate swag of an accomplished scholar. Such a huge asset around the Peter Obi team.”

@PrisciliaAmadi writes: “You vow to be loyal to your Political party; saying you are a Party man. I vow to be loyal to Nigeria: saying I’m a Nigerian. Spot the difference?? “

@ab_akam writes: “Pat Utomi is insinuating that Prof.Osibanjo refused to back Tinubu’s presidential bid because he knows Tinubu is not physically fit. Interesting…!”