Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Appeals To Tinubu, Seeks Medical Care For IPOB Leader

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Department of State Service (DSS) to allow his client to seek independent medical care.

He made the plea in a tweet on his handle, saying the IPOB leader needs urgent medical care, particularly for his ear.

“Dear President Tinubu: A few days ago, I passionately urged you to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. You haven’t.

“Today, I respectfully urge you to direct the SSS to immediately permit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the freewill to seek independent medical care, particularly for the ear surgery he needs as of now,” he wrote on Wednesday.

In an earlier tweet, the legal practitioner claimed he had gone “through so much trouble to advance the cause of arranging proper medical care” for the IPOB leader. He, however, accused the secret service of not allowing that to happen.

The lawyer thereafter attached a copy of a letter to the tweet that was personally signed by him.

Dated June 6 June and addressed to DSS Director-General, Ejimakor said it was in response to one of Kanu’s medical reports believed to have been made by the medical unit of the secret service.

“This letter serves as a formal introduction as well as an accreditation for the two doctors who have been selected by the Kanu family to examine Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s medical records/report generated by the SSS medical unit,” the letter read.

Ejimakor identified the medical doctors as Uche Ukwuije, a consultant Otolaryngologist, and David Ukoha, a family physician.

According to the letter, the doctors were scheduled to be at the DSS headquarters in Abuja at 2 p.m. the same day in the company of Kanu’s brother, Emmanuel.