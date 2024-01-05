Matawalle Presents Two Hi-Tech Unmanned Water Vessels To Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle has presented two hi-tech unmanned water vessels to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The vessels are to help Nigeria in the fight against insecurity on the country’s waterways.

A Friday statement from the ministry’s spokesman Henshaw Ogubike said the “unmanned ships were a donation by Swift Ship Company in USA to the Nigerian Government”.

During the presentation of the two versions of the equipment, the S2 and S3 Swift Sea Stalkers, Matawalle said they are the latest technologies that would be deployed in fighting insecurity in the Niger Delta, Lake Chad region, and other maritime regions of the country.

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr.Muhammed Bello Matawalle MON has presented two Hi-Tech unmanned water vessels to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR in the Villa to help in the fight against insecurity on our waterways in particular and the nation in general. The two unmanned ships were a donation by Swift Ship Company in the USA to the Nigerian Government.

Presenting the two versions of the equipment, the S2 and S3 Swift Sea Stalkers, he said that the hi-tech equipment is the latest technology that would be deployed in fighting insecurity in the Niger Delta, Lake Chad region, and other maritime regions of the country.

It could be called that the Minister recently had a working visit to the USA and inspected NEANY, Swift Ships, and the OCR Global, a hi-tech military-producing hardware company in the US.

Furthermore, the Minister said that this is the gain of his working visit to some companies in the USA.

Matawalle intimated Mr. President that the tour was aimed at promoting innovative technologies that would enhance the Nigerian military’s efficiency in addressing contemporary security challenges.

In addition the Minister said that the idea was to encourage partnership with the US companies in the production of Military hardware locally in Nigeria in collaboration with Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

Dr. Matawalle, said that the new found partnership would afford Nigeria the opportunity to learn the innovative ways of Military hardware production which is in line with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Agenda in bringing peace and security to our dear nation.

The Minister further briefed Mr. President that part of the facilities he inspected while in the US included rapid deployment mobile RADAR system, unmanned water vehicle, drone ground control station, and compact biometric search-scan system, among others.

He reassured Mr. President that the cutting-edge military and intelligence hardware capabilities presented would go a long way in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

