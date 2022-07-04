No Exams On Sallah Day – NECO

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Examinations Council (NECO) has refuted claims that it has rescheduled any of its ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates fixed for Saturday, July 9.

In a statement issued to the press on Monday, which was signed by the NECO’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the examination body stated that it has given a whole examination free week, beginning from Friday, July 8 to Wednesday, July 13, 2022, to allow the Muslim faithful have enough time to celebrate the festival.

The statement added, “The Council wishes to state that it has not scheduled any examination for Saturday 9th July, 2022. It has given a whole examination free week, beginning from Friday, 8th July to Wednesday, 13th July 2022 in the On-going Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for School-based candidates to enable the Muslim faithful to have enough time to celebrate the festival.

“Conscious of the importance of religious festivals, the Council has always made adequate provision for such in fixing examination dates.”