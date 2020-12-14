North No Longer Safe Place To Live In Nigeria —Northern Elders

Northern elders have lamented over insecurity in the northern part of the country, saying that the zone is no longer safe for habitation.

The elders, under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, disclosed this in a statement by its National Coordinator, Engr Zana Goni and National Women Leader, Hajiya Mario Bichi, respectively on Monday.

The group was reacting to the abduction of scores of students from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State on Friday by unknown gunmen.

According to the group, the attack on the school confirms the need to sack the service chiefs as the country’s security architecture needed to be changed as they are no more in charge of the security situation in the country.

The statement reads in part: “The latest attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State, where over 333 children are reportedly missing has further confirmed our position that our region is now at the mercy of terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements.

“And as a result of this, we strongly believe that time has come for our president to bring in fresh hope and clear directions on how best the country will strategize to overcome the present insecurity situation in the country in general.”

The group disclosed described the attack on school children as callous and reprehensible and it enjoined the government to seek foreign help in addressing the nation’s security problem once and for all.

“At the boiling point we have found ourselves in today, we strongly believe that it will not be out of place to seek assistance in dealing with these threats from outside,” they added.

The group, which consoling the families of the victims further said: “We would say in the strongest possible terms that there can be no justification for the deliberate targeting of innocent school children.”

