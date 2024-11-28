NPFL: Barrister Ezeaku, Technical Adviser Not Leaving Rangers FC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER). – Chief Executive (CEO) and General Manager of Rangers International football club of Enugu, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku has dismissed speculations in some quarters that, himself and the clubs Technical Adviser, Fidelis Ilechukwu are making moves to leave the reigning Champions of the Nigeria professional Football League NPFL.

He made the clarification Tuesday in Enugu while briefing Sports Writers on certain recent developments in the club.

Ezeaku, also revealed that the Technical Adviser, Fidelis will sign a new contract with the NPFL Enugu side, because “he keys in perfectly into the visions and plans of the club.

The Rangers Boss, equally reassured the clubs fans and supporters of the of his dedication towards the course of Football club, debunking rumors of his exit.

He spoke at the club’s Corporate headquarters where he also unveiled their new Administrative Secretary, Barrister Alex Ugo Egbo, who has since assumed office.

According to him, “Fidelis Ilechukwu plans on staying, he said he is not going to any other club, but pledge his commitment to the vision of the Rangers”.

Said Ezeaku: “It is important I say it here, is not been up to twenty four hours he sat here and told me, boss, am not living.

“He told me clearly, but he said I have to promise him am staying and I have made a promise to you people, if God keeps us alive, i am staying”.

The young and vibrant Flying Antelopes boss, further highlighted that, the former plateau United, Heartland, gaffer, who signed for the Rangers in July 2023, is a coach that understands how to encourage young players.

“Like Uwumiro Frank who was first written off in his first game in Jos last year, right now, Frank is among the best five strikers in the league and in the next six months, Frank will rule Africa, look at Kazeem and Saviour, this is all because of Fidelis mindset,” he said.

Ezeaku, said he has been enjoying a tremendous cordiality with Coach Ilechukwu, stressing that, he is an honest coach with his emotions.

The Rangers CEO, equally used the media interaction to enumerate some of the success stories in the Club, including the Academies, which according to him, is the future of the club, the Rangers foundation, it’s sponsors, including Afrinvest.

He expressed optimism that the new Administrative Secretary, Barr. Ugo Egbo, who replaces Barrister Ferdinand Emeka Ugwuarua, has a lot to bring to the table for the progress of the club.