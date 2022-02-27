NUPENG Gives Marketers Ultimatum To Revert To Official Price Of Petrol

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has issued the petroleum products marketers a 24 hours ultimatum on Saturday to go back to the official depots’ price of petrol or risk unpleasant consequences.

NUPENG gave this directive in a statement signed by the Union’s President, Prince William Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, saying that the greedy marketers are selling PMS (Petrol) from the depots at prices much higher than the official rate targeted at forcing illegal increases in the pump price.

The statement read: “Our attention and empathy have been drawn to the harrowing experiences and pains of Nigerians due to the exploitative and unscrupulous activities and tendencies of Petroleum Products Marketers who taking advantage of the seeming gaps and teething challenges in the implementation of Petroleum Industry Act to enrich themselves at the expense of the Country and the people.

“It is an undeniable fact that the Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, is still under subsidy regime, and we find it disheartening and worrisome that these unscrupulous Marketers are selling Petrol from the depots at prices far above the official rate.

“We are giving these Marketers twenty-four (24) hours with effect from midnight of Sunday, 27th February 2022 to revert to official rate or we shall name and shame them as public enemy’s aside from other sanctions.”