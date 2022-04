NYSC Loses 2 Corps Members In Kano As 12 Repeat Service Year

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that two corps members lost their lives during the 2021/2022 service year in Kano State.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Hajiya Aisha Tata-Mohammed, made the disclosure during the Passing-Out-Parade of 1, 936 Batch “A” Stream II Corps members, on Thursday in kano.

She said that two corps members lost their lives during the service year while 12 others had their service year extended for violating rules and regulations.

Muhammad commended the state government and the people of the state for the moral support accorded to the corps members during their service to the state.

She, however, appealed to the state governor to resume payment of state government’s allowances to corps members serving in the state.

“The gesture if accomplished will go a long way in motivating the corps members to redouble their efforts towards serving their fatherland with diligence and enthusiasm,” she said.

While reitrating commitment to partner with the state government in all areas of need, the Coordinator called for the provision of accommodations to corps members posted to 44 local government areas of the state.

She urged the corps members to utilise the skills acquired during the service year and be good ambassadors of the country.