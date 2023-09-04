We Change Planes Like Bicycles – Bishop Oyedepo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has stated that his church change private jets like bicycles.

Bishop Oyedepo stated this in a recent sermon saying that his acquisition of a fleet of private jets was by divine mandate.

According to the cleric, God told him that he would fly in private jets and he and his church did not bother themselves into realising it.

Oyedepo said: “God told us we are going to fly; if He left us to plan to fly, it wouldn’t enter our budget in the next ten years. We are just changing planes like we change bicycles because His blessings make us rich and add no sorrow.

“We didn’t confess; we didn’t pray, pray for the plane to do what? They asked me, which kind of plane and I said any kind. I don’t know the name of any because I wasn’t shopping for it.”





