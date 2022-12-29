Obi Campaign DG, Osuntokun Speaks On Link With ZLP, Senatorial Bid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly-appointed Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Prof Akin Osuntokun, has opened up concerning his connection with the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

This development is coming after revelations that the Labour Party campaign DG is contesting for the Ekiti Central senatorial district seat under the ZLP.

African Examiner had reported that Osuntokun, a former political aide to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo had emerged as the new campaign director for Peter Obi replacing Doyin Okupe, who resigned after his indictment and conviction by a Federal High Court in Abuja for violating the Money Laundering Act.

However, findings revealed in the register of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the name ‘Osuntokun Olusola Akintola’, representing Ekiti Central on the platform of the ZLP appeared.

Reacting to the development, Osuntokun refuted claims of being a member of the ZLP saying that he never had the stated senatorial ambition as speculated.

Speaking to The Punch, the Labour Party campaign DG stated that the allegation had no relevance.

Osuntokun said: “That’s a redundant issue. I have left the ZLP. It was actually the Constitution that I wrote. Dan Nwanyanwu was the chairman of (Zenith) Labour Party. It was at his insistence that I entered the party because I thought it was Labour Party.

“That was until I discovered it was the Zenith Labour Party. So I am not a member of the ZLP anyway. That’s why I said it is a redundant issue. It is of no consequence.

“Of course, I never took it up in the first instance. You can go and verify the case for yourself. You can ask even the ZLP leaders as well Nwanyanwu who is the chairman himself.”