Expulsion: Stop Parading As Chairman, Ex- Enugu APC Boss, Nwoye Tells Agballa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Chairman of the All progressive Congress APC, in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has lamented the high rate of defection of leaders of the party in the State to other political parties, blaming the development on the high-handedness and bad leadership style of the recently expelled Embattled State Chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa.

Dr. Nwoye, a serving Commissioner in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, (FCCPC), representing South- East Nigeria, regretted that the sacked Chairman, did more harm than good to the party in the state before being shown the exit door last Friday.

Agballa, who is currently facing series of law suits filed by members of the party in the state, challenging his unlawful emergence as Chairman, was sacked from the party on Friday, 19th, August, 2022, by his Udi /Agbudu political ward in Udi Council area of the state.

The expulsion letter signed by the Ward Chairman, Mr. Aduma Ferdinand and Mr. Onyia Francis, Secretary, made available to African Examiner in Enugu, explained that he was suspended from the party for failing to appear before a disciplinary Committee to answer to allegations leveled against him.

Also, a member of the Ward had written a petition against Agballa, accusing him of not being a registered member of their party at the ward.

The petition equally alleged that Agballah has criminal charges pending against him at the Federal High Court Abuja bothering on falsification of APC party card, amongst other allegations.

They equally accused him of allegedly embezzling the party funds meant for members during the last primary elections; removing registered members of the Party and replacing them with people who are not members of the party and that he hasn’t resigned his membership of the PDP, amongst other.

Reacting to the Agballa’s expulsion while fielding questions from Newsmen at the Akanu Ibiam Inter. Airport Enugu on Saturday, Nwoye, stressed the need for unity among members of the party, especially as the 2023 general election gathers steam.

The former Chairman, regretted that Agballa’s dictatorial and high-handedness “led to the exit of some of our notable leaders with their teeming supporters to other parties, describing his sack as a right step in the right direction.

He however, called on the National Chairman of the party to as a matter of urgency look into the activities/allegation leveled against the suspended Chairman.

Dr. Nwoye, also salute the courage of the executive members of the Udi/Agbudu ward for doing the needful for the interest of the party in the state, stressing that they had right to do so.

He named some of the key leaders of the party in the state that recently defected to other political parties to include, a former Nigerian Envoy to the Republic of india, Major General Chris Eze, (Rtd), Enugu State APC Governorship Candidate in 2011, Barr. Okey Ezea, Zonal Chairman of Enugu East Senatorial district, Chief Emma Okenwa, amongst others.

The Federal Commissioner therefore, advised Agballa to stop parading himself as state Chairman of the party, as his expulsion has the APC constitutional backing.

Though, the camp loyal to the embattled chairman have dismissed the expulsion on the ground that those who signed the documents were imposters, but, Nwoye insisted that the sack is valid and therefore stands, advising Agbalah to accept the expulsion and move on with his life.

Dr. Nwoye, noted that some former National chairmen of both the APC and the PDP were similarly sacked by members of their ward executives, pointing out that their attempts to resist such action through legal means failed as the party’s constitution remains supreme and above any member of the party.

According to him, stakeholders of the party have agreed that there was need to unite the party and move the party forward to win 2023 election in the state.

He further hinted that members of the party are not happy over the way they were being treated in a disrespectful manner since Agballa took over mantle of leadership of the party.

Nwoye, added that information at the disposal of the Stakeholders of the party in the state, has it that plans by some people who brought Agballa into the party though the back door, want to remove the names of the authentic ward executives that sacked the embattled Chairman, and replace them with imposters, but warned against the inherent danger of such act, saying the move is going to be counter -productive.