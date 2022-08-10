Obi Support Group Says Obidient Revolution Will Sweep Away Bad Political Leadership

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of the Peter Obi Grassroots Movement (POGM), has called on Nigerian Electorate to embrace the presidential project of the Labour Party Candidate, saying the new democratic revolution is going to sweep away all the bad political leaders that have remained a cog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress, come 2023.

They said with the imminent revolution, “the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain, expressing concern over the alarming spate of corruption and insecurity in the country.

Coordinator of the group, Mazi Ikechukwu Bismark Orji who stated this weekend in Enugu during their one day Summit, said “fellow labourers in the lord’s vine yard, in line with our national anthem, we are here today to ensure that the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain”.

He posited that Only the Labour party Standard bearer, Mr. Obi, and his Running mate, Yusuf Ahmed Datti have answer to the Nigerian problems.

According to him, “Nigeria is a great but benighted country, a giant, crippled by corruption and inert leadership.

“Nigeria, a country that had a television station before France courtesy of Awolowo’s Western Nigeria Regional Government, is today jostling for the prize of the world’s poverty capital.

Orji, equally expressed worry over the high rate of Insecurity currently ravaging all parts of Nigeria.

He noted that “today, Boko Haram which used to be associated with Maiduguri, at the fringes of the North East has now spread across Nigeria and is now in Abuja, the nation’s capital, leisurely striking at targets in our country’s epicenter.

“Yet, the president and commander in chief of the Nigerian armed forces, General Muhammadu Buhari, Rtd travelled to Liberia to deliver a lecture on security.

“In the face of the threat of impeachment by Nigeria’s senate, he approved funds for the purchase of vehicles for security in Niger Republic. Bikonu, is Buhari a citizen of Nigeria or Niger?

“Indeed, Nigeria is like a ship headed towards the precipice.

Peter obi is the captain who shall rescue this ship from capsizing.

“Obi-Datti ticket under the banner of the Labour Party is the only solution. Labour party is ideologically the right vehicle for this project, being a party of the working class- the proletariat, not the bourgeoisie.

“However, naysayers claim he has no structures, that obidients are only making noise online.

“We are therefore here today to make a bold statement: we are obedient structures, we are everywhere, in Aso Rock, in all the State Government Houses and the National Assembly. Due to God’s love for Nigeria, come 2023, Obi-Datti shall be in Aso Rock. _Na we dey here._

“Since obi has chosen the Labour Party as the vehicle for this mission, those wishing to be players in this project have come on board the LP. Others can stay back in PDP and APC and still support this patriotic project.

“Again, I urge us all to realize that as labourers in this Pan-Nigerian project, we are fighting for ourselves and the unborn generation.

“Contrary to Bola Tinubu’s tragic statement, emanating from a Freudian slip, the Nigerian working class, those who own LP shall neither labour in vain nor till death.

“Rather, this democratic revolution shall sweep away all those who have remained a clog in Nigeria’s wheel of progress.

“What shall we tell our heroes past, if we miss Obi? Ndigbo, what shall we tell Ikemba, Dozie Ikedife, Eze Ozobu, Ekwueme, Ibiam and Nnam Ukwu Ndubuisi Kanu?

“Finally, remember, “Doomed is the nation whose thinkers are gluttons”. Let nobody purchase your future with pieces of silver, our political leaders are gluttons but our PVC is the weapon to change this narrative and the time is NOW!

Chairman of the occasion, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Chris Chukwu, (Rtd) in his speech, said, “Some of us have not been too politically active, Maybe because we are not financially flamboyant Generals.

” But, I think Peter Obi is pulling out some of us. What do you think? Even if you are blind or deaf, even the baby in the womb in Nigeria now, knows that there is a spirit of transformation, there is a spirit of revival, there is a spirit to rescue Nigeria from chaos.

“Being Obidient has become a household slogan. We have been told how the movement of Obi and Datti is making waves across Nigeria.

While thanking the organizers for conferring the association’s patronship on him, the retired Airforce General promised to do his best to live up to expectations.

He said: “Everything rises and falls with leadership, Nigeria is like a vehicle, smoking rickety vehicle about to knock engine.

” It’s like a ship about to sink but the captain does not know what to do. In my own constituency, it’s like an aircraft battered in the air, only waiting to crash and the pilot does not know what to do.

“In this predicament, like I said everything rises and falls with leadership, it can only take a man who knows what to do to salvage the situation.

“That ship needs a new captain who will save the ship from sinking. Peter Obi is that captain.

Furthermore, the retired ace fighter pilot said that the essence of the summit was to mobilize support en masse for the Peter Obi Presidency, which he described as a “divine project”.

“We need to rescue our nation from those who have led us astray. We should therefore put hands together and register in the Labour Party, LP with a view to voting for Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed ,It is a divine movement.

“Peter Obi’s emergence is Prayer answered for Nigeria. If God answers your prayer, he opens a door for you but it’s left for you to take a step into that. Today, let us take the decision to enter that door that God has opened for us through Peter Obi.

Also speaking, Enugu State Chairman of Labour party, Barr Casmir Agbo, decried the terrible state of infrastructure in Enugu State, after twenty three years under the PDP watch, stating that the state was in dire need of change.

“To worsen matters, civil servants in Enugu State, the teachers are on strike, for how much, N18, 500, which today is not enough to buy a bag of rice.

” Why are we suffering? Don’t call Buhari, it’s because we have bad Governors. We are to be blame for our woes.

Agbo, also recounted stories of how severally, he was lobbied over the party’s Governorship ticket.

” They brought 500M in Dollars but I left them, entered my car and left. What I’m running away from is terminal illness.

“I’ll rather remain hale and hearty as Casmir Agbo, with only N100, 000 in my pocket, than collecting their money only to spend same on terminal illness in India.

“Look at what is happening in Enugu, the Governor is leaving, the Cousin is coming to become Deputy Governor and the nephew, who is now a Local Government

Chairman is going to the House of Assembly, from the same Local Government.

” Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a disgrace, I’m saying it because I’m also from Nsukka. That is not what Nsukka people are known for.

Highlights of the event was the conferment of the association’s grand patron ship on Chief Tony Okeke, Chairman, Zodiac Hotels and patron ship on Barr. Agbo, the Enugu State Chairman of LP and AVM Chris Chukwu, (Rtd), Chairman of the event.

The ceremony equally featured cutting of the 61st Birthday cake of the association’s principal, and LP presidential flag bearer, Mr. Obi.