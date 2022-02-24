NESREA Boss Reaffirms Potency Of Afforestation In Fight Against Climate Change

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Director General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Prof Aliyu Jauro has harped on the extent afforestation can go in cushioning the effects of environmental degradation and global warming.

His organization, NESREA is an environmental agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria that was established by law in 2007 to “ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for Nigerians”. The agency is a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Environment.

NESREA’s mandate is to protect and develop the environment, ensure biodiversity conservation and sustainable development of Nigeria’s natural resources in general and environmental technology including coordination, and liaison with, relevant stakeholders within and outside Nigeria on matters relating to the environment generally.

Prof. Jauro made the observation while speaking at the 4th Public Lecture Series of Sokoto State University, in the North West geopolitical zone of Northern Nigeria.

The NESREA boss who was the guest lecturer at the event observed that afforestation can convert what we call a pollution like excess carbohydrate into something that people and animal can benefit from.

“Plants breathe in carbon dioxide and through photosynthesis they produce their leaves , they grow and become biodegradable”, he said.

He maintained that trees are the biggest recycling pieces of technology we have on planet. He therefore, called on people to plant trees to protect the environment.

Prof. Jauro further explained that the effects of environmental degradation has caused low productivity, stressing that all hands must be on deck to stem the tide.

He also called for concerted efforts by stakeholders to convert waste especially plastic into wealth through recycling.

“We must recycle the plastic waste around us so that it become useful rather than becoming pollution. If we decide to burn it, we are changing it to another form of pollution, instead of physical pollution it now becomes atmospheric pollution”, he stressed.

Sokoto State Commissioner of Environment, Sagir Bafarawa said deforestation and other related challenges are what the state Ministry of Environment is contending with.

The commissioner who was represented by Alhaji Muazu Suka disclosed that the state government planted over 2 thousand trees in 2021 and is planning to do more this year.

Earlier In his welcome address the Vice Chancellor of Sokoto State University, Prof Muhammad Sani Dangoggo thanked the guest lecturer saying despite his tight schedule he availed himself for the lecture.