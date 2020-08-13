Obiano Suspends 12 Anambra Monarchs for One Year Over Abuja Visit

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Willy Obiano of Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, has slammed a one year suspension on twelve Traditional rulers in the state for visiting President Mohammadu Buhari, in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, without getting his approval for the trip.

African Examiner gathered that the Aso Rock Villa visit by the affected Monarchs, was facilitated by Anambra state born billionaire business mogul and oil magnate, Chief Arthur Eze, who has been having a running battle with the governor.

The suspension was contained in a circular issued Thursday in Awka, the Anambra state capital by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Greg Obi.

Our Correspondent also learnt that the suspended Traditional rulers are close allies of Eze and have been showing him unflinching support.

Sources, said the Igwes, decided to visit President Buhari, with the intention of reporting to him the governor’s alleged highhandedness to them.

Recalled that Governor Obiano, had recently suspended Igwe Peter Uyanwa, the monarch of Ukwulu community, who had hosted Chief Eze, alongside some traditional rulers in his palace, where the Abuja trip was allegedly planned.

The Chieftaincy and Community Affairs Commissioner, had in the circular, listed the suspended monarchs to include, Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando, Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Igwe Chukuwma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite and Igwe Engr G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha.

Others are: Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, Igwe Nkeli Nelly of Igbariam, Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle, Igwe A. N Onwuneme of Ikenga, Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo, Igwe S. O Uche of Ezira, Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu Otu.

“The suspended traditional rulers are not to parade themselves as traditional rulers and desist from discharging their functions as traditional rulers in their communities or anywhere within the state and beyond with immediate effect” the statement warned.

“Also revoked are their membership of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and any appointment they may be holding in government committees until the suspension is lifted.

“The suspension may be lifted at the end of one year, renewed or upgraded in the intervening period depending on government’s review of the conduct of the errant royal fathers,” the statement partly reads.

Obi said the suspension of the monarchs followed the recommendation of their colleagues in the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council after their meeting at Professor Dora Akunyili, Women Development Center Awka on Tuesday, which took offence at the public conduct of the 12 Igwes, which has been generating negative reviews in the media in the past one week.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council led by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe had strongly condemned the ill-fated trip of the ‘rebellious traditional rulers.’

The circular further stated: “The traditional rulers leaving their respective domains without notifying either the state or their respective local governments, had violated the code of conduct prescribed for their office.”