Ogun Govt Confirms Website Hack, Says No Data Stolen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ogun State Government, on Wednesday, confirmed that its website was hacked.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said the government is “working to restore the website,” adding that “all critical data and applications are secured”.

“The State ICT team is working round the clock to access and restore all the critical services,” he said in a statement, adding that improving on the cyber security architecture is sacrosanct.

Hackers had on Wednesday attacked the state government website: www.ogunstate.gov.ng.

The website was attacked by a group known as Aleister Crowley. The hackers who took over the site wrote: ‘ANONGHOST. Hacked by Aleister Crowley’.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



