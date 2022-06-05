We’ll Fish Out Perpetrators Of Ondo Church Attack – Akeredolu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has stated that his administration will hunt down the perpetrators of the attack on a church in the Owo LGA of the state.

The African Examiner writes that St Francis Catholic Church in Owo was attacked by gunmen leaving many people including women and children dead.

According to available reports, the gunmen detonated explosives before firing at the worshippers.

The governor described the incident as “vile and satanic”, saying it was a “calculated assault” on the people of Owo.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state,” he said.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay.

We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.”