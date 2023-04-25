Ohanaeze Youths Congratulates Tinubu, Rejects Interim Govt

….Urges inclusiveness

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group in a statement made available to African Examiner Monday signed by it’s National president, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said the time of electioneering was over.

Okwu said the Igbo youths “congratulate Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his victory at the keenly contested election”, adding that it was time to close ranks and work with the President-elect to restore the lost hopes and glory of the country.

He noted that, “it was a hard fought victory; the election shook emotions across the country and at the end of it all, Bola Ahemed Tinubu emerged victorious. We heartily congratulate him and urge others to do the same.”

The Igbo Youth President equally said proponents of an interim government should jettison such an idea as Nigeria has to move forward regardless of how anyone feels about the outcome of the polls.

“Those who feel aggrieved with the outcome of the election are already before the tribunal; so the ideal thing is to allow the law to run its course.

“So, anyone nursing the idea of an interim government should drop it completely as it is dead on arrival,” he noted.

Okwu, whoever, urged the incoming Tinubu administration to form an inclusive government as the only way of healing the wounds in the country.

He said the 2023 elections divided the country more than ever and that it was incumbent upon the Tinubu administration to seek ways of restoring unity.

“We don’t expect a divisive government from the incoming President; he should be a true national leader and it should reflect in his actions and words; that is the only way the country can truly move forward,” he stated.