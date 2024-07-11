Ohha Microfinance Petitions Mbah; Accuses LGA Officials Of Diversion Of Funds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Recently demolished Ohha Microfinance Bank Limited, Enugu by the state government has petitioned governor Peter Mbah over move by officials of Enugu North Council area of the state to divert 250,000 naira they collected from the bank as levies into their private pockets, urging the state government to probe the correct act.

The petition written on behalf of the bank by a human rights organization, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN) called on the governor to safe the bank from the shylock LGA personnel.

It said “the officials of the bank informed us that while they were carrying out repairs on a new rented apartment at No.37, Ziks Avenue, Enugu South Local Government Area, some officials of Enugu North Local Government came and demanded for certain payment.

“They issued a “Demand Notice” demanding N150,000: 00K and another N100,000 :00K, as Penalty, and thereafter seized some tools of the workers at the site until the payment is made.

“The bank agreed to make the payment of the said N250,000 :00k (Two hundred and fifty thousand Naira) but they demanded that the money be paid in cash or the money be transferred to a POS operator.

According to the petition signed by its president, Barrister Olu Omotayo “The Demand Notice and the account Details of the POS Operator written on a plain paper are attached herewith.

“We believe that this type of thing should not be happening in any decent society when officials of government will be diverting government revenue to their personal purse with impunity.

“Due to the Zero Tolerance of this Administration to Corrupt Practices, we hereby seek your intervention in this matter in order to ensure that justice is done as the circumstances of this case demands and also in the interest of maintaining justice and Rule of Law in our society.