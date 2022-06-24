Organ Harvesting: Peter Obi Prays For Ekweremadu’s Family

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has expressed his support for ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu concerning the controversy of alleged organ harvesting.

Obi took to his Twitter page to pray for the family and prays for God’s hand for justice in the case.

His tweet read: “My family and I are with the Ekweremadus over their travail.

“We join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done.”

The African Examiner had earlier reported that Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice were arrested at Heathrow airport, London, and arraigned in court for allegedly trying to harvest the kidney of a Nigerian minor.

However, the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges at the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.