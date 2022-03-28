Osinbajo Meets Obasanjo In Ogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The vice president had paid a visit to Ogun State for a high-level discussion organized by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa.

The dialogue tagged, ‘West Africa: Rising to the Challenge of Consolidating Democratic Governance,’ was organized to be held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, on Monday and Tuesday.

Osinbajo’s chopper landed arrived at the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library at exactly 10:24 am.

Osinbajo came along with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and others and he was later received by Obasanjo as they went into the venue prepared for the meeting.