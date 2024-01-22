Oluremi’s Call For Prayers On Insecurity Spark Media Reactions.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement credited to the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, calling for prayers from Nigerians to tackle kidnapping and insecurity in the country has sparked social media reactions. |

The African Examiner writes that on Monday, the first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu took to her X account asking Nigerians to intensify their prayers to seek God’s intervention in the security crisis facing the country.

The former lawmaker stated this as she reacted to the rescue of five sisters of the Al-Kadriyar family who were kidnapped in the Bwari area of Abuja.

She said: “I rejoice with the Al-Kadriyar family, friends and Nigerians in general for the safe return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters. Prayer works and I want to thank all Nigerians, especially mothers for praying for the safe return of the Al-kadriyar sisters. Let us however not relent in our prayers.

“Let us intensify our prayers as it is prayers that would bring us out of this conundrum we find ourselves as a nation. I commend our security agencies for their efforts and urge them not to relent in combating insecurity in our Nation.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as many netizens took to their accounts berating the First Lady commenting that prayers as nothing to do with the insecurity with Nigeria. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@Dirawnn writes: “na religion them dey take dumb down the masses! Person bring ak47 come attack you, you come dey pray…..listen to me well; you will die! No listen to this woman o, she is a liar o! Any other pastor that tells you same, that one sef na liar!”

@DanielRegha writes: “Prayers will save us from insecurity” but she & other top politicians drive around with armed officers. How about govt officials start moving around without security, since prayers is the anwser to our problems. It’s sad that these are the people we Nigerians hope can fix the country”

@MeetSunshineMay writes: “Prayer doesn’t solve any problem, for everything happening it has been destined to be so and no matter the amount of prayer you do if it’s not time for a particular thing to take place it won’t. We mostly pray to keep hope up just so we have something to hold on too.”

@Peter writes: “No. Prayer isn’t the solution for our country, better governance, organization, transparency accountability and stewardship are. If prayer is the cure for Nigeria, the country would be better by now. Albert Einstein said insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

@Sambabatund writes: “Prayers solve problem but is not in this terrifying situation Nigerian are facing.”

@24hoursmotivat2 writes: “Summary Politicians claim prayers solve insecurity while enjoying armed escorts. Challenge officials to move without security if prayers suffice. Disheartening that these figures are our hope for fixing Nigeria.”

@ChubieUjah writes: “How about you drive around without security detail and bulletproof cars, let’s test your theory.”

@drackfel writes: “First Lady without sense. Tell your mumu husband to tell the security chiefs to do their jobs. If they can’t, both him and them should resign. Mumu people.”

@OmejiNoel writes: “Another reason why Nigeria can never get out of the mess they have found themselves. How can a reasonable man be in this situation and hopes on prayers? This is an act of foolishness.”

@bruzieee writes: “Prayer is the key Prayer is the key Prayer is the master key Ride on first lady.”





