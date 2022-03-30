Over 7,000 DR Congo Refugees Cross Into Uganda After Intense Fighting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Authorities in Uganda’s border district of Kisoro on Wednesday said over 7,000 people from the eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) crossed into Uganda after intense fighting.

Kisoro Chief Administrative Officer, Manasseh Rukundo, in a statement said the Congolese were fleeing fighting that started on Monday between DRC troops and rebels.

He called for emergency response, saying the district was overwhelmed by the refugee influx while some schools had been closed to house the refugees.

“There is pressure on Bunagana Health Center II for first aid, water and latrine usage.

“The available water in a single water tank at the health facility got used up. The pit latrines for the health center and Bunagana market were filled up

“There is also lack of food and non-food items. Most of the refugees are elderly, children and women, and others who are not physically okay and cannot walk easily,” Rukundo said in the statement.

The district authority called for help to screen the newcomers for Ebola and COVID-19 as well provide other first-aid services.

The Uganda military on Tuesday said troops were on standby at the Bunagana border point to prevent negative elements from crossing into the country.

In February, at least 7,000 refugees crossed into Uganda, following attacks by Allied Democratic Forces rebels in eastern DRC.

NAN