Ozigbo Laments Over Poor Internet, Asks INEC To Extend Voting Time

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has expressed concern over the poor internet connectivity experienced by voters in the use of the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine.

Mr. Ozigbo lamented that it took him over 20 minutes to cast his vote and wondered what other voters would experience in various parts of the state.

African examiner writes that Ozigbo had cast his vote at Social Centre, Unit 010, Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area, where he spoke to journalists.

The PDP aspirant used the medium to call for an extension of voting period, especially as voting is said to be ending at 2:30pm. Ozigbo also tasked eligible voters to come out and exercise their franchise, assuring them of their security.

He also lamented the late arrival of materials at Awka South, Orumba North, other parts, and urged INEC officials to ensure materials get to those areas to avoid disenfranchising voters.























