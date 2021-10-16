Panic As Aregbesola’s Loyalists Hold Parallel Congress In Osun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -. There was tension at the Ogo-Oluwa area via Ladsol where the loyalists of Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola are holding the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Congress on Saturday.

The loyalists under a group within the party named The Osun Progressives (TOP) gathered to endorsed the Caretaker Secretary of the party, Hon Rasaq Salinsile as chairman.

African Examiner gathered that ,operatives of the Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corps(NSCDC) shot sporadically into the air to prevent suspected thugs from invading the premises where the Congress was holding.

The incident, which happened around 1pm, caused pandemonium in the areas as party members scampered to safety.

It was gathered that scores of party members were injured during the pandemonium.

Details shortly….























