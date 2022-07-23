Pastor Enenche Calls For Arrest Of ‘Fake Bishops’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr Paul Enenche has called on security operatives to arrest the ‘bishops’ who attended the unveiling of Kashim Shettima.

It could be recalled that the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, unveiled the former Borno State Governor as his running mate for the 2023 presidential race.

Reacting, Pastor Enenche, in a video on his verified Facebook page, berated the APC for being desperate to hold onto power in 2023.

He stated that the ‘bishops’ should be arrested and charged to court for impersonating the Christian body.

He said, “There is a contest going on in this country right now where some criminals paraded themselves as bishops.

“That is the level at which the criminal leadership of this country has descended into. Those who send them are like them. That is an impersonation of the highest order and they should be arrested and tried.

“That is how ‘yeyecious’ bankrupt capacity and leadership ability, these people who want to rule Nigeria are. But their end has come. They will never see the light of day.

“They will never smell the palace of authority. You want to cheat to lead, you want to lie to lead, you want to kill to lead and your platform has led for 8 years”.