Man City, Chelsea In Action As AC Milan, Juve, Others Set To Thrill Fans

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After humiliating their neighbours, Manchester United in a 6-3 defeat last Sunday, the Sky Blues will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run when they host the Saints today, while also piling pressure on Arsenal, the league leader.

Pep Guardiola’s men will be buoyed by the goalscoring heroics of its striker, Erling Haaland, who has scored 17 goals in 11 matches for City including 3 consecutive hat-tricks. Guardiola was full of praise for the Norwegian youngster.

The Graham Potter era will look to continue from where it stopped when they face 18th placed wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge after they followed up a last-ditch 2-1 Premier League (PL) win over Crystal Palace with a far more emphatic 3-0 Champions League triumph over AC Milan in midweek.

On the other hand, Brighton are set to cause another upset for the top four race this season when they face Tottenham Hotspur at the AMEX Stadium. They are the two Premier League (PL) clubs who were involved in surprise draws in their most recent competitive outings and it’s been forecasted to be one of the tightest contests of any major European league this weekend.

The games will be live on SuperSport Premier League DStv and GOtv at 3:00pm today,and 5:30pm respectively.

The La Liga promises to be exciting as the race for the league table gets hotter. Defending champion, Real Madrid, will pay a visit to Getafe this weekend. They will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s draw with Osasuna. Tonight’s game will be live on SuperSport La Liga DStv and GOtv at 8:00pm.

This weekend in the Serie A brings a thrilling challenge between reigning champions AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro. Both teams find themselves outside the top four due to a topsy-turvy start to the league campaign.

Victory for the Nerazzurri could see them sneak into the top four, while the visiting Old Ladies will be hoping to salvage a campaign that has started on a wrong note by securing a surprising victory in Milan. The match will be live on GOtv today at 4:50pm.