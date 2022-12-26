Peter Obi Challenges FG To Resettle Benue IDPs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Sunday, visited internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Abagana camp in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to celebrate the 2022 Christmas Day with them and show solidarity with their five years of prolonged displacement by suspected herdsmen.

Addressing the IDPs, Obi encouraged them to be patient and look to God for intervention, noting that he shared in their pains and losses, hence his decision to join them on a day like Christmas when many families share love.

He also challenged the Federal Government to resettle the IDPs so that they will move on with their lives.

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom, who received Obi at the Government House, said many presidential candidates have visited Benue but had no empathy to visit the over eight IDP camps to share in their pain.

Ortom said a man like Obi, if trusted with the mandate of Nigerians in 2023, will change the fortunes of the nation.

After the address, Obi headed to the Abagana IDP camp to celebrate Christmas with IDPs who have been living there since 2018.

Some of the IDPs shared their joy and asked for their immediate resettlement.

Addressing the IDPs, Obi appealed to the Federal Government to resettle the IDPs and said the next government will not tolerate her citizens living in IDP camps.