Tinubu Will Throw Out Ministers Who Fail To Perform In Six Months – Smart Adeyemi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former lawmaker who represented Kogi West in the ninth Senate, Adeyemi Smart on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu will throw out any minister who fails to perform in six months.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the governorship aspirant in Kogi State, described Tinubu as someone who will ask ministers to give report to Nigerians.

“What Nigerians should know about President Bola Tinubu today, including those who are ministers, is that from his track record, once you don’t perform in six months, he shows you the way out,” he stated.

“That’s what he’s going to do. The man (Tinubu) is in a hurry to make a difference. Asiwaju wants to make a name. He wants to reposition Nigeria. He wants to recover lost grounds to the nation.

“He’s telling us that he appreciates we’re going through some pains. He’s coming with a track record of performance. Those who are being nominated or given appointments, I celebrate you but if you don’t perform this man will show them (the way) out. It’s not a question of leaving them for eight years or four years. Asiwaju doesn’t have that kind of track record.”

Adeyemi also reacted to the drama that played out on Tuesday between the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

During plenary on Tuesday, Ndume (APC Borno South), cited order 54 of the standing rules to draw attention to the manner Akpabio presides over the affairs of the senate. He thereafter left the chamber following a ruling that deemed him out of order.

Incidentally, Ndume was Akpabio’s campaign manager during the race for the Senate presidency in June.

On the rumoured plan to impeach Akpabio, Adeyemi described the Senate President as a harmless man. He explained that the 10th Assembly is still new with members still trying to adjust.

“There is nothing to worry about because a new assembly like this will start on this kind of a note. After some time, everybody will get to understand each other,” Adeyemi added.





