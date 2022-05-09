Police Apprehend Suspect Over Livestock Trailer Attack In Anambra

…..Rescue 34 Livestock’s

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Anambra State, South- East Nigeria have rescued one Mohammed Lawan and arrested one suspect in connection to the attack on a trailer conveying livestock in Aguata Council area of the state on Sunday.

Unknown Armed men had earlier today attacked and set ablaze the trailer carrying the livestock around Ezinifite and Uga boundary/expressway in Aguata.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the attack disclosed that 34 Cows were also rescued by police operatives of the command that stormed the area following a distress call.

“The Command rescued one Mohammed Lawan ‘M’ of Taraba State and recovered thirty-four livestock within Ezinifite and Uga boundary/expressway in Aguata LGA.

“The rescue followed a distress call today 8/5/2022 at about 8am of a suspected arson and cruelty to animal by gunmen.

“Preliminary information reveals that the victim were on transit, conveying livestock to Awarasi, Uga Aguata LGA.

He said police Operatives are currently in the area, normalcy has been restored and the situation is being monitored.”

It was learnt that the apprehended suspect is currently assisting the police with further information on the arsonists that perpetrated the criminal act.