BREAKING: Shettima Wins Own Polling Unit For APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Kashim Shettima has won his polling unit, Shettima Kukawa, polling unit 023, Lawan Bukar, Lamisula Ward, Maiduguri Borno State.

The results is as follows:

APC – 126

PDP – 23

LP – 0

NNPP – 0