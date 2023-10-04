Police Arrest Four Over Murder Of Former Customary Court Of Appeal President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Benue State have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a former President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Late Justice Margaret Igbetar, whose decomposing body was found on the 24th of August 2023.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue, Bartholomew Onyeka, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Makurdi, said the principal suspect and nephew to the late Justice, Mr Audu Joseph, orchestrated the murder.

According to him, Joseph enlisted the services of one Dzungwenen Ukor, who worked in cahoots with the driver and gateman of the Late Justice to gain access to her and stabbed her multiple times in the chest.

While speaking to journalists, the principal suspect said he now regrets his action which stemmed from the refusal of his late aunt to hand over land title documents belonging to his late father to him after many failed family interventions.

He then resorted to self-help, killing the deceased Justice to remove the documents from her home in Makurdi.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



