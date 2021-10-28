Police Commission Harps On Integrity Of Recruitment Exercise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission (PSC) has assured Nigerians that it will ensure that the integrity of the aptitude tests for candidates for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission said the recruitment exercise which holding on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th 2021, will be conducted with strict adherence to upholding the integrity of the process.

Addressing the staff of the commission today, at a one-day orientation programme in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the commission, Mr. William Alo said the integrity must be must be sustained and that the PSC will not hesitate to discipline any staff of the commission or serving Police Officer found compromising the exercise

Mr. Alo enjoined the staff to conduct themselves with dignity and respect for the rules guiding the exams.

He said he is happy with the existing cordial, harmonious and friendly relations between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force and directed that staff should work in synergy with the Police Personnel at the centres.

“Your conduct will speak good or bad of the commission and we will sanction any Staff who deliberately brings the commission to ridicule”, he said.

He also added that the commission will ensure that the completion exercise is successful.

The Commission, according to him, has deployed its staff to various examination centres in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the tests with a directive to ensure that the integrity of the exercise is sustained.

Meanwhile the commission has advised that cases of infraction or outright sabotage of the exercise should be reported through its dedicated official telephone lines 07080601377 or 07080601376 for immediate action.























