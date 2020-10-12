W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

WTO Job: Okonjo-Iweala Visits Buhari In Aso Rock

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former finance minister and Nigeria’s candidate for the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, paid a visit on Monday to President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.

Okonjo – Iweala, who was recently announced as one of the two final candidates in the WTO election with Yoo Myung-hee, the South Korean candidate.

Okonjo-Iweala was accompanied by Niyi Adebayo, the minister of industry, trade and investment, Zubair Dada, the minister of state for foreign affairs, and Maryam Katagum, the minister of state for industry, trade and investment.

African Examiner reports that Okonjo-Iweala will be the first female to lead the WTO in its 25 years of existence and also the first African if she wins the election.

The third phrase of process with member countries of the WTO to choose a candidate will begin on October 19 and run until October 27.

