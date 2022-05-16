Police neutralizes 2 Gunmen Enforcing sit- at- home order in Anambra, Recover Snatched Bus, Set LGA Ablaze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives in Anambra state have neutralised armed men enforcing the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The leadership of the Biafran agitators, had said it has cancelled the Monday Sit- at home, with the exception of days his founder, Nnamdi Kanu who is currently in DSS custody of charges of terrorism and felony is going to Court.

But despite the statement by the group, armed hoodlums have continued to enforce the unlawful act every Monday in all the South East State, hiding under the guise of the enforcement to perpetrate all manner of criminalities.

The hoodlums ran into a mucky waters in the early hours of Monday, 16th May along Umunze road, in Orumba South Council Area of the state as they were killed by the Security Operatives and their operational vehicle recovered.

Ikenga Tochukwu, the State police public Relations officer PPRO, who confirmed the development said that the gun-bearing hoodlums were killed by their Operatives on crime prevention patrol.

“The Anambra State Command Operatives on crime prevention patrol in the early hours of today 16/5/2022 along Umunze, road, Orumba South LGA, engaged gunmen enforcing sit-at-home in Anambra State.

He added that “the Operatives neutralized two of the miscreants and recovered a white Toyota Hiace Bus with no registration number.

“Further details shows that these miscreants were obstructing the movement of innocent road users going for their businesses

“The hoodlums forcefully collect their motorbikes and tricycles, chase away the passengers and set the motorcycle or tricycle ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Command operatives have intensified patrol within the state and the situation is being monitored.

“Further details shall be communicated” the Command’s Spokesman said.

The State came under heavy attack in the early hours of today as hoodlums set ablaze the local government secretariat of Idemili North, Magistrate Court and the office of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC.

Last Sunday evening, a local vigilante operative wearing a police uniform was gunned down along Eke Oko while the lawmaker representing the Governor of Anambra State at the state House of Assembly, Okey Di Okay was abducted by Unknown Gunmen