Police Speak On Handcuffing Seun Kuti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Police Command has opened on why it handcuffed popular Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti.

The African Examiner writes that Kuti is presently in police custody, was handcuffed and taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, in Panti for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba had called for the arrest of the singer after he was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform on 3rd Mainland Bridge.



Some Nigerians slammed the police for putting the singer in handcuffs despite that he voluntarily surrendered himself.

But the Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that it was standard procedure.

A Twitter user, @Ajinomoto wrote: “Was the handcuff necessary and why collect his shoe? NPF sha”.

Adejobi responded, “It seems you are not familiar with detention. With this question. Anyway, it’s a normal procedure before detention.”