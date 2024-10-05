Poor Logistics Handling Mars Benue LG Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The poor handling of logistics for the Benue state local government election, may have direct impact on voter turnout with many returning to their business premises to pursue their daily bread while these youths enjoy the English premiere league game.

The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) ward supervisor said the delay will not affect the election outcome, as some polling officers who got their materials said they will head for their polling units to start the voting process.

Voters in Makurdi expressed worries over the credibility of the election as no voting materials were received across the township ward of Wayomalo ward of Makurdi local government area even up till 1.30pm.

As at 1.00pm, youths gathered at this betting centre located on Konshisha Street, as they carry on with their activities, complaining that their polling units have not opened.

On the same street, after the popular German floor bar, many young people gather to watch the Liverpool Versus Crystal Palace games, hoping that polling activities will start.