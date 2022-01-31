W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Popular Skit maker Isbae U Faces Alleged Sex-For-Skits Scandal

Posted by Entertainment, Latest News Monday, January 31st, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi popularly known as BaeU Barbie, Isbae U or just BaeU by teeming fans, has come under criticism  for allegedly demanding sex from ladies before featuring them in his skits.

On Sunday, Isbae U became a subject of discussion, topping social media trends especially on Twitter with over 10,000 tweets.

A popular gossip mill on Instagram received and posted screenshots of evidence from the ladies who spoke about their various encounters with the skit maker.

The Instagram sensation, who is making waves in the entertainment industry with his very comic skits, started off his career in 2017.



Checks across his  social media platforms especially Instagram, show that he was yet to respond to the allegations or comment on the matter as at time of report.

But many Nigerians have taken to social media to react over the trending allegations.

