Population Commission Refutes Claims Of Conducting Census In 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Population Commission (NPC) has stated that there is no plan to conduct the next census in 2025.

The African Examiner had earlier reported that Nasir Kwarra, NPC chairman, reportedly disclosed that 2025 is the next date for the upcoming census.

Kwarra stated this during the 2024 anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development held in Abuja.

“A major setback that we face is the delay in conducting a population and housing census. A reliable and accurate census is fundamental for good decision-making,” Kwarra was quoted as saying.

“But the government, at the highest level, is committed to conducting a census, and we believe it will take place next year.”

However, in a statement on Friday by Erelu Oloruntoba, NPC acting director of public affairs, the commission disclosed that it has not made any official announcement on the issue.

According to Oloruntoba, Kwarra’s remarks were “taken out of context by individuals seeking to mislead the public and drive traffic to their sites”.

“The attention of National Population Commission (NPC) has been drawn to misleading reports circulating online, which falsely suggest that the Chairman, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, has announced that the next Population and Housing Census in Nigeria will take place in 2025,” the statement reads.

“We wish to clarify that no official announcement regarding the date of the upcoming census has been made. The Chairman’s remarks have been taken out of context by individuals seeking to mislead the public and drive traffic to their sites rather than provide accurate information.

“To put the record straight, during a media interaction at the 30th Anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Abuja, the NPC Chairman addressed the pressing issue of significant data gaps in Nigeria that impede the tailoring of reproductive health services and interventions to specific demographic groups.

“We urge the public to seek verified information from official NPC channels rather than relying on unsubstantiated claims.”