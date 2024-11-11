Population: NITP Seeks implementation Of Indigenous Town Planning Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Dr Chime Ogbonna has declared that the full implementation of the first indigenous town planning law is the panacea for equity in the ecological system and the sustainable development of Nigerian cities and towns

He disclosed this in a statement to Commemorate this year’s World Town Planning Day.

The NITP boss, noted that there is no good housing without Urban and Regional Planning, adding that Nigerians are therefore invited as a people to call for a full implementation of the 1992 Nigerian Urban and Regional Law which holds the key to sustainable settlements in our country.

Ogbonna further disclosed that Nigeria has been projected to become the 3rd most populated country in the world come 2050 hence the need to take adequate measures.

He explained that this year marks the 75th Anniversary of the event, first celebrated in 1949, warning that the projected population of Nigeria in 2050 will put more pressure on housing demand in the country.

According to him, the development calls for collaborative actions by all key stakeholders – communities, private sector, civil society, governments, and professionals to be involved toward making housing affordable, accessible, and inclusive.

“Today’s celebration cannot be complete without reminding both the Federal and state authorities of the need to comprehensively implement this all-important law.

“All over the world, it is commonly observed that any government which is not town planning conscious is not people and welfare oriented. “Let us insist on planned settlements for the good of all. Let us spread the message of the fundamental importance of housing and the imperative of ensuring housing for all” he stated

Ogbonna equally pointed out that this year’s theme which is *Homes Start with Planning,* underscores the fundamental importance of housing for all.

“But this has been a huge challenge for cities and towns with varying degrees. By 2030, the UN estimates that 3 billion people which is about 40 percent of the world’s population will need access to adequate housing.

“This translates to 96,000 new homes that need to be built every day to match the demand.

“Furthermore, about 100 million people are homeless in the world where one in four lives in terrible conditions that undermine their health, safety, and prosperity.“In our context, while accurate data on housing is still a challenge, Nigeria has no less than over 20 million housing deficits.

“Challenges of policy drift in the sector, access to land, mortgage, high cost of construction and general inflation in the country, infrastructure, political instability, weak institutions, and lack of robust private sector involvement, among others, have undermined the development of the sector over the years.

“This presents a frightening future for the country if concerted efforts by both the government and private sector are not stepped up to address these challenges” he stressed