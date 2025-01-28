Poverty: Democracy Fast Losing Its Essence — Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Politician and a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has described Nigeria’s democracy as “fast losing its essence” as a result of deep-necked poverty ravaging the country.

He disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Monday.

According to him, the number of Nigerians living in poverty is alarming, a situation which he said democracy was supposed to address.

He said, “With about 100 million Nigerians living in absolute poverty and 150 million in multidimensional poverty, democracy is fast losing its essence if it fails to address the fundamental needs of its citizens, particularly in critical areas such as health, education, and poverty alleviation.”

He called on leaders to address poverty in the land by prioritising and strengthening independent institutions and delivering economic progress to the people.

“We must confront the fundamental question: is democracy truly addressing the needs of Nigerians? Are we building institutions that uphold accountability, justice, and fairness? To achieve a functional democracy, we must prioritize strengthening independent institutions, fostering governance that delivers economic and social progress, encouraging active citizenship to hold leaders accountable, and empowering our youth as drivers of nation-building.

“As Nelson Mandela once said, “As long as poverty, injustice, and inequality exist, none of us can truly rest.” Now is the time to deepen democracy and build a better future for all Nigerians. Amid the rise of coups across Africa and the growing fragility of democracies globally, it is evident that democracy cannot thrive without trust, robust institutions, and a steadfast commitment to the welfare of the people.”

He argued that for democracy in Africa to thrive beyond its current fragile state, it must operate within its foundational tenets, going beyond ceremonial elections. This requires building critical institutions that command trust and deliver absolute respect for the people’s will.

“Governance can only deliver tangible benefits when the will of the people prevails,” he added.