PSC Chairman, DIG Argungu Advocates Proper Use Of Electronic Evidence, Other Modern Devices In Legal System

Posted by Uncategorized Wednesday, December 11th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chairman of the Police Service Commission,  DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), has called for innovation and proper use of electronic evidence and other modern devices in the nation’s legal system. 

He said violation of human rights has taken a new dimension “in this 21st century, stressing that the key challenges and threats are mostly the current passive and obsolete criminal justice system,  lack of rebalanced criminal justice system in the area of victimology.

Spokesman of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday, said the PSC Chairman spoke in Abuja on the occasion of the  International Human Rights Day 2024 with theme “Our Rights, Our Future, Right now: All Humans are born free and equal in Dignity  and Rights” 

He noted that there is a glaring lack of innovation  and proper use of electronic  evidence  and other relevant devices.

DIG Argungu lamented that the old laws and regulations “appear to be uncertain  and obsolete  and also,  it is becoming  harder for the regulations  to keep up with technology. 

“It is doubtful  that new languages in law could anticipate the cleverness of technology” he stated.

“The PSC Chairman said there was need at “this hour of 21st century and fourth   Industrial  Revolution, for “all Lawyers and  Judicial  Staff to have training in recognition  of offences committed  through computer  and how electronic  evidence  can be obtained  and preserved” stressing 

 “we should also bear in mind that an old-fashioned way of long-hand writing  in taking court proceedings is already obsolete  and ineffective in today’s world”.

The PSC Boss, also noted the conflicts of procedural laws in the area of disposal of exhibits  in cases disposed off in law courts.

 

