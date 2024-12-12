PSC Chairman, DIG Argungu Advocates Proper Use Of Electronic Evidence, Other Modern Devices In Legal System

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), has called for innovation and proper use of electronic evidence and other modern devices in the nation’s legal system.

He said violation of human rights has taken a new dimension “in this 21st century, stressing that the key challenges and threats are mostly the current passive and obsolete criminal justice system, lack of rebalanced criminal justice system in the area of victimology.

Spokesman of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday, said the PSC Chairman spoke in Abuja on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day 2024 with theme “Our Rights, Our Future, Right now: All Humans are born free and equal in Dignity and Rights”

He noted that there is a glaring lack of innovation and proper use of electronic evidence and other relevant devices.

DIG Argungu lamented that the old laws and regulations “appear to be uncertain and obsolete and also, it is becoming harder for the regulations to keep up with technology.

“It is doubtful that new languages in law could anticipate the cleverness of technology” he stated.

“The PSC Chairman said there was need at “this hour of 21st century and fourth Industrial Revolution, for “all Lawyers and Judicial Staff to have training in recognition of offences committed through computer and how electronic evidence can be obtained and preserved” stressing

“we should also bear in mind that an old-fashioned way of long-hand writing in taking court proceedings is already obsolete and ineffective in today’s world”.

The PSC Boss, also noted the conflicts of procedural laws in the area of disposal of exhibits in cases disposed off in law courts.