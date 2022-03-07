Putin Is ‘A Man Of Peace’ –Jacob Zuma

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, on Sunday opened up concerning Russia’s invasion of its neighboring country, Ukraine.

According to Zuma, the US and its western allies are making use of Ukraine to cause problems for Russia.

The former South African leader who is presently standing trial for corruption charges in his country stated that Russia invaded Ukraine so that it can protect itself from NATO expansion adding that he is sure that President Vladimir Putin, will take steps to make peace a reality.

Zuma pointed out that he knows Putin as a man of peace who has worked assiduously to ensure peace and stability in the world.

He wrote, “I am certain that His Excellency President Vladimir Putin will reciprocate and will bring all his power to make peace a reality, as I know him to be a man of peace who has worked hard to ensure peace and stability in the globe.”