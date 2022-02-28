Putin Suspended As Honourary President Of World Judo Federation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The world judo governing body (IJU) has taken personal action against Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of the ongoing war (conflict) in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

Putin is a keen judo player and has reached the level of black belt in the sport.

Russia has huge influence in judo with IJU president Marius Vizer considered a friend of Putin and the European governing body is led by Russian Sergey Soloveychik.

Both bodies receive considerable sponsorship from Russia.

The planned Grand Slam in Kazan in May was cancelled on Friday.