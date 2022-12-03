Qatar 2022: All Set For The First Phase Of The Knock Stages

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which has already registered some historic upsets, is set to enter the round of 16 – the first of the knock-out phases of the tournament.

Sixteen of the 32 teams who qualified for the tournament proceeded to the next round.

The Round of 16 which starts today is set to serve up some tasty clashes .

See full fixtures list below

Netherlands vs USA (16:00) , Argentina vs Australia (20:00).

Sunday

France vs Poland (16:00),England vs Senegal (20:00)

Monday

Japan vs Croatia(16:00), Brazil vs South Korea (20:00)

Tuesday

Morocco vs Spain (16:00), Portugal vs Switzerland (20:00)