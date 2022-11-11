Qatar 2022: Hot Spot Travel & Tours Offers Packages For Football Fans To Attend The World Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Held every four years, football’s FIFA World Cup is one of the most thrilling events in sports, and Hot Spot Travel & Tourscan help you experience all the excitement in person.

Hot Spot has created packages that cover the 3rd place and finalgames which takes place from December 15 to December 19 in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar.

The packages will provide football fans an enriching experience of warm Arab hospitality and the best of both Dubai and Doha, the Qatari capital.

Through add-on excursions, you’ll have an opportunity to explore this small but fascinating country on the Arabian Peninsula, from its busting capital of Doha to the magnificent desert.

Qatar offers visitors world-class museums, gorgeous beaches, enticing markets, impressive architecture, and a unique landscape.

The packages include a 4-night Economy package starting at $3,500, and a Gold 4-night package starting at $9,500. All rates are per person.

We also have customized packages for those wishing to watch only the final games.

ECONOMY – The packages include standard or Three-star deluxe hotels.

It includes high-touch service for which Hot Spot Travels and Tours is known, including pre-travel concierge, transfers between the airport and hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days and a 24/7 onsite host team to handle all of your needs.

3- Star Hotel Accommodation

Return Economy Flight Tickets from either Lagos or Abuja to Doha, Qatar

Meet & Greet Reception

Match Tickets

Travel Insurance

Visas

Discover Doha City Excursion

GOLD – The package includes first-class accommodations at one of Doha’s top 5- Star hotels, with daily breakfast, transfers between the airport and the hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days, and high-touch service from Hot Spot’s ‘ 24-7 on-site host team.

5- Star Hotel Accommodation

Return Business Class Flight Tickets from either Lagos or Abuja to Doha, Qatar.

Meet & Greet Reception

Match Tickets (Top class) Stadium Seating Area

Travel Insurance

Visas

Discover Doha City Excursion

The Gold package includes privately guided tours, hand-picked by Hot Spots, including its stunning Museum of Islamic Art and popular Corniche, a waterfront promenade. You can also take a journey into the desert, where you’ll ride over the sand dunes on a camel and in a 4×4 vehicle, then enjoy a traditional Bedouin-style meal in a spectacular setting.

Whichever package you select, you’ll enjoy befitting accommodations at one of Doha’s top hotels, with daily breakfast, transfers between the airport and the hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days, and high-touch service from Hot Spots’’ 24-7 on-site host team.

Giving more details about the packages and their benefits, Femi Soneye, CEO of Hot Spot Travel & Tours said, “We at Hot Spot have kept our packages very competitive so that football fans can enjoy the spirit of football while having less focus on logistics which will be well taken care of by us.”

“Football fans can also use the opportunity to enjoy first of-its-kind Fuwairit Kite Beach, built on Qatar’s northern coast, the resort offers thrill seekers space to relax and unwind after a day’s activities.”

Speaking Further Mr. Soneye said, Doha sands is one of Qatar’s newest beaches where live music, dancing and dining come together for an unforgettable experience. Tourists can also enjoy Doha’s classic food kiosks for a range of culinary options.

Visit www.Hotspottraveltours.com to find a travel advisor who can book your Qatar adventure to the World Cup.

About Hot Spots

Hot Spot is a subsidiary of Mount Olive LLC, for almost 10 years, Mount Olive has been providing completely customized corporate events and luxury travel experiences to the world’s most sought-after and exclusive functions.

The company prides itself on delivering top quality travel experiences that take the worry out of travel, allowing our guests to enjoy special moments that will create lifetime memories.

CONTACT:

Ms. Blessing Adodo

info@hotspottraveltours.com

07081899999 (Calls Only); 08152002715 (Calls and text)