BREAKING: Lagos CP Arrives Scene Of Ladipo Gas Explosion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has arrived at the scene of a gas explosion on Ojekunle Street in the Ladipo area of the state.

Five persons have been confirmed to have been burnt to death in the tragic occurrence that happened on Tuesday morning.

Security operatives including policemen, soldiers and emergency responders are currently at the scene.

Details later…
























