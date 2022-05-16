Qur’an Does Not Justify Killings – Tunde Bakare

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church has kicked against the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student who was recently mobbed by her colleagues for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad.

Bakare stated that he has read the Qur’an, the Muslims’ holy book from cover to cover, saying that the book does not justify killings.

The cleric disclosed this on Monday, May 16, 2022, in a statement titled ‘Tunde Bakare condemns the Killing of Deborah Samuel as he appealed for Nigerians to have “common humanity and ‘unity’.

The statement reads, “It was with deep distress that I received the news of the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel in Shehu Shagari College of Education, in Sokoto State. No Nigerian, and indeed, no human being, should be subjected to such inhumanity by fellow humans.

“As a nation of diverse peoples and cultures, there are available institutional mechanisms for resolving sensitive conflicts and, no matter the provocation, no person under our laws has the right to take laws into their own hands.

“As one who was a devout Muslim and who read the Qur’an from cover to cover, what was done to Deborah Samuel is nowhere justified in the religion of peace that was handed down to me by my grandfather who was the first Chief Imam of Iporo Sodeke Mosque in Abeokuta. My deep condolences go to the family of Deborah Samuel and I pray that we all find in God the comfort and fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Speaking on the reports on the alleged attack on the residence of Bishop Kukah in Sokoto, Bakare stated that the protest that followed the arrest of Debora’s killers broke out, he reached out to Kukah to make sure he was safe.

“When I heard of the unrest that broke out in Sokoto after the arrest of some persons involved in the act, I immediately placed a call to Bishop Matthew Kukah to guarantee that he was safe and he assured me that, contrary to the news making the rounds in some quarters, his residence and the cathedral were not set ablaze.

He further told me that the Governor of Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, swiftly intervened and dispatched security men to his residence and cathedral to prevent any mob attack.

“This is commendable and I trust that the institutions of state will be fully deployed to restore law and order, to ensure that justice is done and to address the underlying issues that this sad incident has once again brought to the fore.

“I also appeal to the good people of Sokoto State to remember the tolerance and hospitality that they have always been known for. As a child, I lived in Sokoto State. When my father travelled up north in the 1950’s from Abeokuta in search of a market for his kola-nut produce, he was warmly received by the people of Sokoto State.

So hospitable were the people that my father settled in Sokoto for a period and invested in cotton farms in Shagari Village. Though he was Yoruba, my father was given the nickname “Sanni Arewa” by the very friendly people of Sokoto. Such unity and tolerance should remain our true identity as a people.”

Describing the lynching of the 200-level student as horrifyingly wicked, Bakare stated that Deborah’s murder is a wake-up call for the country to once again reflect on her common humanity and reject every form of savagery.

Bakare enjoined Nigerians to set aside their ethnic, religious, and political differences, and come together to say ‘Never again should this happen to any Nigerian’.